Lawrence, Douglas County planners want your feedback on bikeways

Lawrence and Douglas County residents will have a handful of opportunities to share their input on an update to the Countywide Bikeway Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to "develop a low-stress bicycle network that can make bicycling an attractive choice for transportation," according to the city's website, lawrenceks.org.

There are two ways to participate. First, there is a survey available at lawrenceks.org/mpo/tellus, which the website says takes about 10 minutes to complete. It will be available until Aug. 31.

Those wishing to share their opinions with transportation planners and Bicycle Advisory Committee members face-to-face can find them at the following upcoming "mobile meetings":

• 8:30 - 9:30 am. Friday, June 22 at the Downtown Lawrence Inc. board meeting at Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.;

• 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 29 at Final Fridays at the Watkins Museum of History;

• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Lawrence Back to School Safety Fair at South Park, 11th and Massachusetts streets.

Additional meetings will be added to the city's website as they are scheduled.

