Affidavit: Stature, nickname helped lead police to suspect in west Lawrence shooting

Victims of a robbery and shooting at a west Lawrence apartment told police that, of four assailants who barged in, the one who fired the shot was “drastically” and “significantly” shorter than the rest.

Also, the victims said, other robbers were calling the shooter “Tink.”

Police eventually identified the shooting suspect as a 26-year-old Lawrence woman, Kayshunna C. Poindexter, whose listed height in jail records is 5-foot-3.

An affidavit in the case, requested and recently received by the Journal-World, outlines the victims’ descriptions and other evidence gathered by police in support of Poindexter’s arrest. Allegations in an affidavit have not been proved in court.

Poindexter was charged Jan. 24 in Douglas County District Court with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery, both felonies, in connection with the incident.

A preliminary hearing in her case is set for March 15.

Although there were reportedly four suspects in the robbery, Poindexter is the only person charged in the case, the district attorney’s office said this week.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20, 2017, at an apartment in the 4500 block of Wimbledon Drive. A 21-year-old man who lived there was shot and flown to an area hospital for treatment, but survived.

According to the affidavit, the shooting victim told police:

He was at the apartment with his girlfriend when someone knocked at the door and asked for “Tim.” When the victim said they must have the wrong house, someone said “run that (expletive)” and four suspects with handguns barged in.

Two suspects held the victim and his girlfriend on the first floor while the other two searched upstairs bedrooms.

At one point, mistaking the shortest suspect’s handgun for a “BB gun,” the victim went to his bedroom and grabbed two knives. When realized the gun was real, he set the knives down.

He said the shortest suspect then shot him.

On Jan. 20, Poindexter was arrested on suspicion of battery against her girlfriend.

The girlfriend then told police that Poindexter and three men had been involved in a robbery, according to the affidavit.

The girlfriend said that on the day of the robbery, Poindexter left their home with the three men and told her they were going to “hit a lick,” the affidavit says. When Poindexter came home later that night, she threw her clothes in the dumpster and told her girlfriend she’d shot someone during the robbery, the affidavit said.

One of the shooting victim’s roommates told police “Tink” was the cousin of a friend, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed that friend — one of the same men the girlfriend said was with Poindexter the night of the robbery. According to the affidavit, the man told police he picked up Poindexter walking on Inverness Drive that night to drive her home, and that she was drunk, crying and told him she’d shot someone in the hip who “came at her with a knife.”

Poindexter’s appointed attorney, Joshua Seiden, said he was reviewing case materials and declined to comment in response to allegations in the affidavit.

Poindexter remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

