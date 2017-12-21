Man shot during home-invasion robbery at west Lawrence apartment

A man was shot Wednesday night in a home-invasion robbery at his west Lawrence apartment, according to Lawrence police.
Officers were dispatched to the shooting about 8:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 4500 block of Wimbledon Drive, where they found a 21-year-old male who lived there with a single gunshot wound, Officer Drew Fennelly said in emails to the Journal-World on Thursday.
The victim was flown to an area hospital via helicopter, Fennelly said. He said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Three suspects were reportedly involved in the robbery, Fennelly said. He said Thursday afternoon that police were not releasing suspect descriptions, how many victims of the robbery there were, or more about what allegedly transpired.
“We are still actively following up on leads, which includes following up with witnesses,” Fennelly said. “We don’t want to compromise their statements.”
No one had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon, Fennelly said.
Police did not respond to the Journal-World’s request for information about the incident Wednesday night.
The apartment complex is near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Inverness Drive.
Comments
Charles L. Bloss, Jr. 1 day, 17 hours ago
No arrest have been made, why?
Brian Woods 1 day, 17 hours ago
My guess would be that they left the scene of the crime before the police arrived.
Michael Kort 1 day, 16 hours ago
Maybe the person who was shot was the addresses resident (?), who was shot by home invaders (?) who left the site before the police arrived ?
Louis Kannen 23 hours, 44 minutes ago
from one of my earlier 'posts'...Signage seen recently on I-70..."It's Fall In Love With Lawrence...Discount Motel Thug Rates next 3 Exits" Undoubtedly these Holiday visitors were simply looking for any 'X-tra' packages under the victim's 'You-all' tree. Ho, ho, hopeless state of local affairs, sad really...
Rick Masters 23 hours, 32 minutes ago
If good apartments don't have guns, then only the bad apartments will.
Bob Summers 23 hours, 11 minutes ago
Oh this is terrible. If only guns were banned in Lawrence like they are in Chicago.
