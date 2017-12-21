Man shot during home-invasion robbery at west Lawrence apartment

A man was shot Wednesday night in a home-invasion robbery at his west Lawrence apartment, according to Lawrence police.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting about 8:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 4500 block of Wimbledon Drive, where they found a 21-year-old male who lived there with a single gunshot wound, Officer Drew Fennelly said in emails to the Journal-World on Thursday.

The victim was flown to an area hospital via helicopter, Fennelly said. He said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three suspects were reportedly involved in the robbery, Fennelly said. He said Thursday afternoon that police were not releasing suspect descriptions, how many victims of the robbery there were, or more about what allegedly transpired.

“We are still actively following up on leads, which includes following up with witnesses,” Fennelly said. “We don’t want to compromise their statements.”

No one had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon, Fennelly said.

Police did not respond to the Journal-World’s request for information about the incident Wednesday night.

The apartment complex is near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Inverness Drive.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.