Suspect arrested in west Lawrence home-invasion robbery and shooting

A 26-year-old Lawrence woman has been arrested in connection with a December home-invasion robbery where a man was shot.

The woman — who police confirmed was a suspect in the incident — was arrested this week on suspicion of crimes including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to jail records.

Following her arrest the woman was charged and appeared in Douglas County District Court this week in a separate domestic battery case, court records show. However, as of Wednesday morning, charges against her from the shooting incident did not appear in court records.

The home-invasion robbery and shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 20 at an apartment in the 4500 block of Wimbledon Drive, where police found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. The man, who lived in the apartment, was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Three suspects were reportedly involved in the robbery, police said following the incident.

In addition to the woman now in custody, police are still searching for additional suspects, Officer Derrick Smith said Tuesday.

The apartment complex where the shooting occurred is in west Lawrence, near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Inverness Drive.

