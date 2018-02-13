Rep. Jenkins to introduce bill that would ‘assist’ Lawrence father Syed Jamal in deportation battle

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins plans to soon introduce a private bill that would “assist” Lawrence resident Syed Jamal in his legal fight to avoid deportation, a spokesman for the Republican congresswoman said Tuesday.

“Congresswoman Jenkins has been actively engaged with ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services), other federal agencies and the family on this matter from the moment Mr. Jamal’s family contacted our office,” spokesman Lee Modesitt said in an emailed statement to the Journal-World.

Modesitt also said Jenkins has worked with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, “to explore potential legislative options to assist Syed and his family.”

Cleaver has publicly spoken in support of Jamal, even visiting the Bangladeshi-born father and scientist this past weekend in a Texas detention facility. Earlier this week, Cleaver announced plans to advance special legislation that would seek to release Jamal from custody and secure his legal status, and, on Tuesday, he discussed Jamal’s case on the House Floor in Washington, D.C.



Jenkins’ office said the congresswoman planned to introduce a private bill “very shortly,” but did not provide further details.

Jamal was still detained at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by his legal team, Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law. The post, dated around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Jamal’s attorneys were still awaiting an update on where he would be taken next.

