Judge rules against Lawrence father Syed Jamal; deportation imminent

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: A judge has ruled against Syed Jamal. He is reportedly being taken to a plane for deportation, according to Marci Leuschen, who created a change.org petition on Jamal’s behalf, which about 94,000 people have signed. The Kansas City, Mo., law firm representing Jamal said on Facebook that his legal team had filed a last-minute appeal around 1 p.m. Monday along with a fresh motion for a stay of removal. “At this time there is no stay of removal in place and Mr. Jamal is at risk of removal,” the Facebook post said.

“I think everybody’s just hoping and praying that that appeal will get filed. I don’t understand the rush,” Leuschen told the Journal-World earlier Monday.

“If we file an appeal, that would keep him here and allow the private bill to take effect as well that Emanuel Cleaver is trying to pass in Congress,” she said. “If he takes off (on a plane), that bill is moot.”

Republican U.S. Rep Lynn Jenkins also expressed her dismay with the course of events Monday.

"Last week I wrote a letter in support of Mr. Jamal’s case being reopened to ensure due process is served. I am disappointed to learn of the Judge’s decision to not re-open the case," Jenkins said in a statement. "My heart aches for his wife and children. I cannot imagine what they are going through during this very difficult time."

ORIGINAL STORY

Though his fate remains uncertain, detained Lawrence father Syed Jamal was reportedly upbeat this past weekend while receiving a visit from U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, Jamal’s attorney told the Journal-World.

Rekha Sharma-Crawford’s husband and law partner, Michael Sharma-Crawford, also traveled to the Texas detention center where Jamal, the Bangladeshi-born Lawrence resident facing deportation after 30-plus years in the U.S., is currently being held. Sharma-Crawford, an immigration attorney based in Kansas City, Mo., said her husband met with Jamal and Cleaver, D-Missouri, this past Saturday.

“He’s keeping in good spirits and was in a very positive mood,” she said of Jamal. “ … He was inquiring about the congressman’s family, which kind of shows you his character.”

Jamal has not seen his wife and children since Jan. 24, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested the 55-year-old scientist and academic outside his Lawrence home. His wife, Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, who is also from Bangladesh, has said the incident traumatized their three children, all of whom are U.S. citizens.

Jamal was granted a temporary stay of removal last week, essentially halting the deportation process to give the judge time to review both sides of the case. Judge Glen R. Baker of the Kansas City Immigration Court issued the stay of removal last Wednesday, along with setting a Feb. 15 deadline for the Department of Homeland Security to respond to Sharma-Crawford’s motion to reopen immigration court proceedings that address Jamal’s legal status.

Sharma-Crawford said the government filed that response last Friday, prompting Jamal’s legal team to file its response to the government that same day.

“The issue is that the court gave the government 10 days to respond, but that doesn’t mean they have to wait 10 days,” Sharma-Crawford said. “They filed their response on Friday, so the court has everything. We could see a decision any minute.”

That means a ruling on Jamal’s deportation case, she said, is imminent. For now, Jamal remains in El Paso, Texas, where he is being "staged," or prepared, for deportation.

Cleaver announced plans over the weekend to advance special legislation this week that would seek to release Jamal from custody and secure his legal status, according to the Kansas City Star. After visiting Jamal in Texas on Saturday, Cleaver spoke in support of the Lawrence father during a rally Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., where he showed a drawing by Jamal’s youngest son, Fareed.

The drawing of a dragon was accompanied by a simple, hand-written message in marker: “I miss my dad.”

