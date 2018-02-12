Judge rules against Lawrence father Syed Jamal; deportation imminent

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: A judge has ruled against Syed Jamal. He is reportedly being taken to a plane for deportation, according to Marci Leuschen, who created a change.org petition on Jamal’s behalf, which about 94,000 people have signed. The Kansas City, Mo., law firm representing Jamal said on Facebook that his legal team had filed a last-minute appeal around 1 p.m. Monday along with a fresh motion for a stay of removal. “At this time there is no stay of removal in place and Mr. Jamal is at risk of removal,” the Facebook post said.
“I think everybody’s just hoping and praying that that appeal will get filed. I don’t understand the rush,” Leuschen told the Journal-World earlier Monday.
“If we file an appeal, that would keep him here and allow the private bill to take effect as well that Emanuel Cleaver is trying to pass in Congress,” she said. “If he takes off (on a plane), that bill is moot.”
Republican U.S. Rep Lynn Jenkins also expressed her dismay with the course of events Monday.
"Last week I wrote a letter in support of Mr. Jamal’s case being reopened to ensure due process is served. I am disappointed to learn of the Judge’s decision to not re-open the case," Jenkins said in a statement. "My heart aches for his wife and children. I cannot imagine what they are going through during this very difficult time."
ORIGINAL STORY
Though his fate remains uncertain, detained Lawrence father Syed Jamal was reportedly upbeat this past weekend while receiving a visit from U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, Jamal’s attorney told the Journal-World.
Rekha Sharma-Crawford’s husband and law partner, Michael Sharma-Crawford, also traveled to the Texas detention center where Jamal, the Bangladeshi-born Lawrence resident facing deportation after 30-plus years in the U.S., is currently being held. Sharma-Crawford, an immigration attorney based in Kansas City, Mo., said her husband met with Jamal and Cleaver, D-Missouri, this past Saturday.
“He’s keeping in good spirits and was in a very positive mood,” she said of Jamal. “ … He was inquiring about the congressman’s family, which kind of shows you his character.”
Jamal has not seen his wife and children since Jan. 24, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested the 55-year-old scientist and academic outside his Lawrence home. His wife, Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, who is also from Bangladesh, has said the incident traumatized their three children, all of whom are U.S. citizens.
Jamal was granted a temporary stay of removal last week, essentially halting the deportation process to give the judge time to review both sides of the case. Judge Glen R. Baker of the Kansas City Immigration Court issued the stay of removal last Wednesday, along with setting a Feb. 15 deadline for the Department of Homeland Security to respond to Sharma-Crawford’s motion to reopen immigration court proceedings that address Jamal’s legal status.
Sharma-Crawford said the government filed that response last Friday, prompting Jamal’s legal team to file its response to the government that same day.
“The issue is that the court gave the government 10 days to respond, but that doesn’t mean they have to wait 10 days,” Sharma-Crawford said. “They filed their response on Friday, so the court has everything. We could see a decision any minute.”
That means a ruling on Jamal’s deportation case, she said, is imminent. For now, Jamal remains in El Paso, Texas, where he is being "staged," or prepared, for deportation.
Cleaver announced plans over the weekend to advance special legislation this week that would seek to release Jamal from custody and secure his legal status, according to the Kansas City Star. After visiting Jamal in Texas on Saturday, Cleaver spoke in support of the Lawrence father during a rally Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., where he showed a drawing by Jamal’s youngest son, Fareed.
The drawing of a dragon was accompanied by a simple, hand-written message in marker: “I miss my dad.”
More coverage: Syed Jamal deportation case• Feb. 8 — Crowd marches downtown to support detained Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal
• Feb. 8 — Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal granted temporary stay of removal; judge's ruling on deportation expected within 10 days
• Feb. 7 — Brother worries Lawrence scientist could be deported within days; Kansas congressman ‘disturbed’ by prioritization of noncriminal case
• Feb. 6 — Mystery grows around pending deportation of longtime Lawrence resident; online protest petition tops 27,000 signatures
• Feb. 3 — Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist, father of 3 now facing deportation after 30-plus years in U.S.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Bob Smith 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Now the IRS can take their time examining the company he's been working for while he was illegally in America.
Abby Chugden 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
He was a business OWNER. He had already filed for citizenship, which was taking forever. ICE just told him (like the professor at KU) to just check in annually with them until the paperwork went through. It never did. He paid his business and personal taxes, btw....
Nancy Hamilton 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
It costs approximately 10k to deport someone. This guy was gainfully employed. So, we are not only out the 10k, but KS and the US have lost a tax payer, and Lawrence merchants have lost money from his patronage. Brilliant use of taxpayer resources.
Bill Turner 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
On the other hand, now there's a job opening for a legal resident or citizen looking for employment, who will then become a tax payer and perhaps patronize Lawrence merchants with his new-found income.
Steve Jacob 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Sure he paid plenty of taxes.
Abby Chugden 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
He WAS a Lawrence merchant, paid his taxes, and most likely employed citizens of Lawrence. Why can't people read up on things first???
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
And now his family might have to go on welfare.
Jake Davis 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
You are correct Nancy...Hopefully ICE will seize his assets and begin a forfeiture to collect the money we will have to spend to deport him because he failed to follow the immigration laws.
Abby Chugden 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
I was going to say.....he WAS a Lawrence merchant! It's ridiculous.
Armen Kurdian 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
For all you bleeding hearts, I get the sense he was given multiple opportunities to do the right thing, make the proper applications, update his visa, or do what needed to be done to become a citizen. ICE doesn't go after people like this if they aren't causing trouble. But all the signs point to him having not complied with the law multiple times, so now he has to face the consequences.
I'm sure at some point he'll be allowed to return, and given another opportunity. But this sends a message that you can't just flaunt immigration & visa rules. I feel bad for his family, but this is SQUARELY and 100% on him, NOT ICE.
Scott Callahan 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
You don't get it, do you? He was living here illegally. His family is free to leave with him. For that matter, so are the 94,000 people who signed his petition.
Abby Chugden 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
YOU don't get it. He has filed paperwork in the past for citizenship. It takes SO LONG for it to go through, that ICE agents just tell them to keep checking in annually. So these people comply with what ICE was telling him to do. He was a business owner and paid business and personal taxes. Oh, and his kids? American citizens. I signed the petition because our money is better spent going after illegals with criminal backgrounds. It's the fact that I'm allowed to voice my opinion that makes this country special!
Justin Hoffman 3 hours ago
Nobody to blame but himself. Nobody.
Chris Crandall 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
I enjoy ignorant comments as much as the rest of you, but the easy claim of his illegality just ain't correct. He had approval to stay in the country from ICE, and they were negotiating his status.
You may not realize this, but there aren't two simple states of documentation--legal and illegal. There are many gray areas, and Mr. Jamal was in one of those gray areas. Furthermore, he was being very cooperative with ICE, checking in regularly, while paying taxes, raising his family of US citizens, providing college-level chemistry instruction at a reasonable rate of pay. His work was in demand, and he was a law-abiding 30-year resident of the USA. He was singled out without due process--and due process is the bedrock of democratic liberty.
Maybe you think he should be deported, maybe not. But it's plain ignorance to claim that "he had nobody to blame but himself," or that the 94,000 people who signed a petition should also be deported, or that he didn't do all those things (applications, visas) to keep his stay documented, or that he didn't pay his legal share of taxes [without being able to seek Social Security, even though he paid into it], or that the "companies" he worked for need to be investigated . . . well it's just plain ignorant.
Keep that in mind when we think about who deserves to be in the USA. We keep it open for ignorant people. Why not people who teach college, pay taxes, raise citizens, and have a 30-year clean record?
Bob Smith 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
We don't know that the offender paid taxes.
Abby Chugden 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Yes. Yes we do.
Bob Smith 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Using a stolen SSN?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
The hateful statements on here are by people who like to blame others for their failures. They are certain if we get rid of immigration all together, they will suddenly magically start a business, get an education, make lots of money. They can't see it's their lack of motivation that holds them back.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
To the lot on here squealing with glee that this family is being torn apart, you should really reevaluate your values.
Bob Smith 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
His family is free to accompany him.
Greg Cooper 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
As are you, if his country would even have you.
Armen Kurdian 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
I for one am not sqealing with glee. But this situation would have been preventable if he had followed the rules he had been given. Having read the previous articles, it is evident he missed multiple deadlines to file to stay in the country. It is unfortunate and sad for his family that he broke the law several times, and has put himself and his family in this situation. Sounds like he could have researched how to become a citizen after all this time, I'm betting that could have been successful for him. But he has only himself to blame, and now his family has to suffer for it.
Armen Kurdian 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
No one is sqealing with glee, at least I'm not. But this is his fault. He missed multiple deadlines, and failed to comply with the requirements to stay in the U.S., and now he and his family have to face the consequences. This falls on HIM, NOT ICE. Not sure if he really filed for citizenship, but after all this time something should have occurred, you file something like that, you follow up, you make sure it's moving.
If there's a massive backlog in the system, that's a flag for more resources that need to be added, or process review.
Bob, let's be a little less stark here, just hope the best for his family, he learns his lesson, this gets fixed, and I guarantee he'll be back in the U.S. fairly soon.
Abby Chugden 2 hours ago
All of you on here need to learn to research a story (more than one source) before commenting. Your ignorance of the situation and background is astounding. Oh, and saying his children are free to go with him, even though they are legal, American citizens? That just makes you a basic d*ck. Plain and simple.
RJ Johnson 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
In 2012 this gentleman was asked by ICE to leave the country voluntarily. He ignored/blow off the order and now the Government is removing him. Nobody's fault except his own!
Hudson Luce 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
The great mystery here is that he has five siblings - brothers and sisters - who have managed to finish professional education here, who have become naturalized US citizens, and are employed as professionals in their chosen careers. What's special about Syed, that he couldn't or didn't manage to do what his siblings were able to do?
Tracy Rogers 52 minutes ago
Go after all the illegals who are here committing crimes before you deport these people who are actually productive, taxpaying citizens.
Armen Kurdian 42 minutes ago
Unless he continues breaking the law and violating conditions of his visa, I'm sure Tracy, you will agree that those were simple requirements he was asked to adhere to.
Sign in to comment