Today's news

Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal granted temporary stay of removal; judge’s ruling on deportation expected within 10 days

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, third from right, speaks Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury was joined Thursday at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law by the family's attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, third from left, her brother-in-law Syed Hussein Jamal, second from left, and her three children, Naheen, left, Fareed and Taseen, right.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, third from right, speaks Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury was joined Thursday at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law by the family's attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, third from left, her brother-in-law Syed Hussein Jamal, second from left, and her three children, Naheen, left, Fareed and Taseen, right.

By Joanna Hlavacek

February 8, 2018, 10:01 a.m. Updated February 8, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Advertisement

Syed Ahmed Jamal, the Lawrence resident and Bangladeshi-born father of three who was recently detained by ICE on a deportation order after 30 years in the U.S., has been granted a temporary stay of removal.

Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law, the Kansas City, Mo.-based law firm representing Jamal, announced the news Thursday morning and held a press conference with Jamal's family Thursday afternoon at the law office.

Syed Jamal, seen here with his daughter, two sons and his nephew during a family vacation in Tennessee, is facing deportation after more than 30 years in the United States. Jamal, a Lawrence research scientist and academic, has three American-born children, all of whom attend Lawrence schools: Taseen, 13, Naheen, 12, and Fareed, 6.

Contributed photo

Syed Jamal, seen here with his daughter, two sons and his nephew during a family vacation in Tennessee, is facing deportation after more than 30 years in the United States. Jamal, a Lawrence research scientist and academic, has three American-born children, all of whom attend Lawrence schools: Taseen, 13, Naheen, 12, and Fareed, 6.

Federal Judge Glen Baker, of The Kansas City Immigration Court, issued the stay Wednesday, attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford said.

Baker will now review Jamal's case, and a decision is expected within 10 days, Sharma-Crawford said.

Jamal, who had been in custody in Missouri, is currently "staged for deportation" in El Paso, Texas, Sharma-Crawford said, and the family is concerned that if Baker rules against him, Jamal could be deported immediately, before an appeal is possible.

Jamal's wife, Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, their three children and his brother, Syed Hussein Jamal, attended Thursday's press conference.

The family said they have not been able to speak to Jamal since his arrest on Jan. 24.

The Journal-World will update this story as more information becomes available.

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, right, takes part in a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury was joined Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law by the family's attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, left.

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, right, takes part in a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury was joined Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law by the family's attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, left. by Nick Krug

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury takes part in a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury, her family and the family's attorney spoke to media Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law.

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury takes part in a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury, her family and the family's attorney spoke to media Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law. by Nick Krug

More coverage: Syed Jamal deportation case
• Feb. 7 — Brother worries Lawrence scientist could be deported within days; Kansas congressman ‘disturbed’ by prioritization of noncriminal case

• Feb. 6 — Mystery grows around pending deportation of longtime Lawrence resident; online protest petition tops 27,000 signatures

• Feb. 3 — Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist, father of 3 now facing deportation after 30-plus years in U.S.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Ralph Reed 5 hours, 18 minutes ago

This is great news!

9

Bob Smith 4 hours, 57 minutes ago

Does that mean that he can continue breaking the law? What other laws will be be able to ignore without penalty? Will he now bestir himself and become a legal resident of the US?

3

Bob Smith 1 hour, 48 minutes ago

What hasn't been mentioned is that every company that has employed this offender while he was in America illegally has been breaking the law.

1

Cliff Sperry 33 minutes ago

Bob Smith, you are really stretching it by charging that he "was in America illegally" all of this time. Perhaps you should acquaint yourself with the entire story.

2

Sign in to comment

loading...