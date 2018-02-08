Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal granted temporary stay of removal; judge’s ruling on deportation expected within 10 days

Syed Ahmed Jamal, the Lawrence resident and Bangladeshi-born father of three who was recently detained by ICE on a deportation order after 30 years in the U.S., has been granted a temporary stay of removal.

Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law, the Kansas City, Mo.-based law firm representing Jamal, announced the news Thursday morning and held a press conference with Jamal's family Thursday afternoon at the law office.

Federal Judge Glen Baker, of The Kansas City Immigration Court, issued the stay Wednesday, attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford said.

Baker will now review Jamal's case, and a decision is expected within 10 days, Sharma-Crawford said.

Jamal, who had been in custody in Missouri, is currently "staged for deportation" in El Paso, Texas, Sharma-Crawford said, and the family is concerned that if Baker rules against him, Jamal could be deported immediately, before an appeal is possible.

Jamal's wife, Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, their three children and his brother, Syed Hussein Jamal, attended Thursday's press conference.

The family said they have not been able to speak to Jamal since his arrest on Jan. 24.

The Journal-World will update this story as more information becomes available.

Angela Zaynub Chowdhury, right, takes part in a news conference about a temporary stay of removal issued for her husband, Bangladeshi-born Lawrence scientist Syed Jamal, who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and faced deportation. Chowdhury was joined Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Kansas City, Mo., offices of Sharma-Crawford Attorneys at Law by the family's attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, left. by Nick Krug

