Kansas lawmakers believe they’ve reached deal on school finance; Democrats say dollars too few

The Kansas House on Saturday passed and sent to the Senate a school finance bill that it hopes will satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court and end an impasse in negotiations that was preventing lawmakers from adjourning the 2018 regular session.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill later in the day, after it finishes debate on a significant tax bill aimed at preventing the state from reaping an unintended windfall as a result of recent changes in federal tax law.

The deal was worked out overnight between Republican leaders in the House and Senate and Gov. Jeff Colyer after negotiations in a conference committee all but collapsed Friday night.

Senate negotiators at that time were refusing to budge from the Senate’s position calling for a much smaller, $274 million increase over five years.

But by Saturday morning, Senate leaders apparently capitulated on that demand and agreed to vote on a bill modeled after the House plan, with a few modifications.

Those include reducing “base” per-pupil aid to school districts by $2.8 million and using that money instead to pay the cost for all high school students to take either the ACT college entrance exam or the ACT Work Keys exam.

It also would take $500,000 out of base funding to fund pay enhancements for veteran teachers who serve as mentors for newer teachers.

Combined, those would reduce the House’s proposed increase in base per-pupil aid by about $5.

Other Senate provisions that House leaders agreed to involve capping the amount of new bonded indebtedness that districts can issue, and requiring all districts to levy at least a 15 percent local option budget.

The Senate had passed a much smaller bill that would phase in only about $274 million in new funding over five years.

The House began debating the bill around 11 a.m. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to add more money to the bill, arguing that it was still too small to meet constitutional muster with the Kansas Supreme Court.

Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, argued that if the House did not add the additional money, "you are guaranteeing yourself a summer vacation in Topeka," referring to the possibility that the Supreme Court will reject the plan, forcing lawmakers into a special session this summer.

But Republicans argued that the tentative deal with Senate leaders was extremely delicate, and any major changes to the bill could cause the deal to collapse.

Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, part of the fiscal conservative faction in the House, argued that even the underlying bill was too expensive.

"We are writing checks that we cannot afford to pay," he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jeff Colyer weighed in on the process Saturday morning with a statement saying he supports a five-year, $500 million plan.

"With strong fiscal leadership, $500 million is affordable and sustainable without a tax increase on Kansas families," Colyer said in a statement released around 10 a.m.. "The plan must also address the equity deficiencies cited by the Kansas Supreme Court and target specific improvements in student achievement."

The bill passed the House, without amendments, 63-56, the bare minimum number of yes votes needed for passage.

Lawrence Reps. Barbara Ballard, Boog Highberger and Eileen Horn all voted against the bill. Republican Rep. Tom Sloan, of Lawrence, was absent.

Ballard said in an interview after the vote that she opposed the bill because of the Senate provisions that reduced the base aid formula.

“When they took it from the base, that was it,” she said. “I was okay with it the way it was. If they had left it the same, I could have voted (yes), no problem at all. But when they brought it down, that $3.3 million off the base, no.”

The Senate was still debating its tax bill Saturday afternoon. It makes changes in both individual and business tax provisions to prevent the state from reaping what has been described as a $505 million “windfall” over the next three years as a result of changes in federal tax law.

But State Budget Director Larry Campbell has said that number is based on the federal government’s state-by-state estimates of the impact of the federal tax changes, and neither he nor the Kansas Department of Revenue could confirm their accuracy.

The Senate tax bill would result in the state taking in an estimated $494 million less than it otherwise would if the state makes no change in its tax code.

