KU hospital offering opioid counseling for the uninsured

The University of Kansas Health System is now offering outpatient opioid treatment for uninsured Kansans through a state grant, according to the KU Medical News Network.

The $657,000 grant, from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, allows KU’s Addictions Clinic to offer monitoring of medication, substance abuse counseling, group counseling and other opioid treatment services and the drug Suboxone, an opioid antagonist, to patients with no insurance.

