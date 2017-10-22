Today's news

KU hospital offering opioid counseling for the uninsured

The University of Kansas Hospital, 3901 Rainbow Blvd. in Kansas City, Kan., is pictured June 11, 2017.

By Staff Report

October 22, 2017

The University of Kansas Health System is now offering outpatient opioid treatment for uninsured Kansans through a state grant, according to the KU Medical News Network.

The $657,000 grant, from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, allows KU’s Addictions Clinic to offer monitoring of medication, substance abuse counseling, group counseling and other opioid treatment services and the drug Suboxone, an opioid antagonist, to patients with no insurance.

