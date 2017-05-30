Baldwin City man accused of raping two girls

A Baldwin City man, arrested Friday evening, is accused of raping two girls over a period of time.

The 54-year-old man, who has not yet been charged in Douglas County District Court, was arrested at his home in Baldwin City on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs.

Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis said the reported rapes came to the department's attention on Thursday and investigators immediately looked into the case.

The man is accused of raping two girls, one of whom is now 18, Neis said. At least one case spanned a period of several years.

Both of the reported victims are Baldwin City residents and both are known to the suspect, Neis said.

Now that the suspect has been arrested, Neis said police will speak to the victims again, conduct additional interviews and continue their investigation before submitting paperwork to the district attorney's office.

Investigators don't currently believe any additional victims are involved, Neis said.

The suspect is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

