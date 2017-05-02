Lawrence man dead, boy seriously injured after motorcycle accident

A Lawrence motorcyclist died and his young passenger was flown to an area hospital Monday night after a collision with a car in northern Lawrence.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Seth Quick collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer at McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road, Lawrence police said in a news release. Quick, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a boy who was wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and flown to a Kansas City area hospital. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital, but police said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The motorcycle was southbound at the time of the accident, but no further details about the crash were provided by police. The boy's age was also not provided by police. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

