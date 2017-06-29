U.S. Rep. Jenkins lands in national spotlight amid Trump tweets; Yoder and Moran also condemn president’s attack

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, of Topeka, drew national attention Thursday when she pushed back against President Donald Trump over a tweet that was widely condemned for being offensive and demeaning toward a female TV news anchor.
The exchange began Thursday morning when the president, in a series of tweets, lashed out at the MSNBC news program "Morning Joe," and in particular its cohost, Mika Brzezinski.
The tweets read: "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"
The show, whose main host is Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, has been highly critical of Trump and his administration, but it wasn't immediately clear what, in particular, had prompted Trump's tweets.
The tweets drew harsh and immediate reaction from across the political spectrum, including many congressional Republicans like Jenkins who have been working to advance Trump's legislative agenda in Congress, including his efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
"This is not okay," Jenkins replied with her own tweet later in the morning. "As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women."
Jenkins did not respond to the Journal-World's request to elaborate on that statement. But she did appear mid-day on CNN where she was interviewed by journalist Wolf Blitzer.
"It's not acceptable. We need to demand better of folks in positions like myself or the president," Jenkins said on CNN. "We have a lot of things that we're working on here on Capitol Hill. The Senate is wrestling with health care, how to save the broken system that we have today. In the House we're focused on tax reform and how to get the economy moving and people back to work and wages increased. We would just appreciate it if the president could focus with us on doing some really good things for the American people and leave comments like that to himself."
Third District Rep. Kevin Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, also responded to Trump's tweets.
"I don't believe the President's tweets this morning Make America Great Again," he said in one tweet of his own. "We need more civility in our rhetoric. These kinds of mean-spirited attacks don't help us come together as Americans."
The Journal-World sought additional comments from all members of the Kansas congressional delegation. Republican Sen. Jerry Moran was the only one who responded.
"These kinds of comments have no place in our political discourse,” Moran said in a statement emailed by his office.
Comments
Ken Lassman 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Highly offensive on at least 3 fronts: 1) TV ratings correlated to value??? Give me a break. Strike one 2) Low IQ as an insult? No comment: Strike 2 3) Ugly woman? Strike 3 How many strike outs before the guy is thrown off the team? Minor league is too good of a home for this guy.
Michael Kort 9 minutes ago
In a strange way I feel truely sorry for Trump,..... and just as sorry for the people who voted for hm because they refuse to see the obvious on a daily basis with this guy .
I think that Trump is mentally ill and suffers from mania .
Why ?
He has a flood of ideas but no workable plans.....Mexico will pay.... and the Chinese need to be put into their economic place.....right.!......so far he has only filled 23 State Dept spots out of 188...... and he is the President.....not Obama ......or any other blamable person when things go undone ..
He has refused intelligence briefings early on claiming to know more than the intelligence people do and is now claiming the same magical insight into healthcare in defence of not wanting to be briefed on healthcare issues to support his moves and goal towards taxcuts for the rich !
He is up,........awake .......and tweeting....... in the middle of the night !..... when most sane folk with 16 Hr work days would be sleeping to prepair for the next demanding busy presidential day.........but mania sufferers don't sleep well and they go down the rabbit hole behind lack of sleep !
EVERY DAY IS A NEW QUAREL THAT SOLVES NOTHING AND WAISTES THE COUNTRIES ENERGIES IS USELESS DISIPATION !
His foriegn diplomacy has been to create the belief that NATO members need to handle their own defence ( because the Germans need to become once again a world class military power ) The Turks can just put up with us as their NATO Ally who arms their enemies like the Kurds, Quatar can just put up with his insults,.....and on and on . He is a diplomatic train wreck being followed by Rex Tillerson who can't put Humpty Dumpty back together again fast enough to keep up with Trumps Madness . .
How does a guy go thru 5 bankruptcies, steal from the donations of others to his own namesake charity foundation to pay his own corporate fines and spread the misinformation that " all news is fake news " to the public ?.......The answer is simple and it is that the peanut gallery is full of nuts who are clueless as to how crazy Trump is or that they too are a few bricks short of a load for supporting him and the tax cut greed in his madness, in the first place .
I don't know that Trump is a Hitler but I know that the Germans chose Hitles and Kaiser Wilhelm before him to " magically solve their problems " and that those were choices and no accident of blind fate and they had far reaching world wide consequences that few foresaw .
Ya.......Obama is still president and the Democrats are single handedly in charge of Congress ?.........RIGHT !
