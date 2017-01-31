Activist, writer Sarah Schulman to speak at KU Feb. 16

Sarah Schulman, author of the 2016 nonfiction book “Conflict is Not Abuse: Overstating Harm, Community Responsibility, and the Duty of Repair,” is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at The Commons in Spooner Hall, the University of Kansas has announced.

While on campus, she’ll also address smaller groups on campus activism.

Schulman will be featured in a Coffee @ The Commons event, “Change on a University Campus,” at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. Afterward, she will be the guest at a Lunch & Learn event addressing student activism at noon at the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

The events are free and open to the public.

Schulman, distinguished professor of English at The City University of New York's College of Staten Island, has written 10 novels, most recently “The Cosmopolitans,” published in 2016 by the Feminist Press. Schulman is co-founder of Mix: NY LGBT Experimental Film and Video Festival and co-director of ACT UP Oral History Project. Schulman has been awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship as well as two fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts. She won a Kessler Prize for Sustained Contribution to LGBT Studies and a Stonewall Award for Improving the Lives of Gays and Lesbians in the United States. She is also the U.S. coordinator of the first LGBT delegation to Palestine.

