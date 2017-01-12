Lawrence in path of major ice storm this weekend; travel discouraged

Thursday may well be the last full day for Lawrence residents to prepare themselves for the impending ice storm, meteorologists say.

Starting early Friday afternoon the Lawrence area will see a slight chance of freezing drizzle, said meteorologist Jenifer Prieto of the National Weather Service in Topeka. From there chances of freezing rain increase through the weekend.

Traveling is highly discouraged during the storm, Prieto said. A winter storm watch will go into effect Friday afternoon.

"Today is your best day to prepare, get any supplies you need, medication for your home so you can stay bunkered in for this weekend," she said.

Prieto said the chances for freezing precipitation increase after Friday.

"There will be a heavier accumulation of ice beginning on Saturday and definitely into Saturday evening," she said. "It definitely looks like at least a half an inch, but I would not be surprised to see three-quarters or an inch of ice."

"It can cause power outages, tree damage and we'll definitely be seeing hazardous roads," she added. "As much as the KDOT folks will be out there trying to melt the ice, it's worse than snow. It just takes a little patch of ice for you to lose control."

The inclement weather may well continue all the way through Sunday, Prieto said. Though Sunday afternoon the temperature may start to rise and the freezing rain will stop.

"If we are able to get above freezing, then all the precipitation will just be rain," she said. "But all the precipitation won't be clearing the area until Monday."

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.