Weather-related closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13

By Staff Reports

January 12, 2017, 9:34 p.m. Updated January 12, 2017, 9:34 p.m.

Closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:

• Classes have been canceled at Eudora public schools, USD 491.

• Classes have been canceled at Baldwin City public schools, USD 348.

