Weather-related closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13

Closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:

• Classes have been canceled at Eudora public schools, USD 491.

• Classes have been canceled at Baldwin City public schools, USD 348.

Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.