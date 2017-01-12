Weather-related closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13

Closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:
• Classes have been canceled at Eudora public schools, USD 491.
• Classes have been canceled at Baldwin City public schools, USD 348.
Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment