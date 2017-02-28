Condom found in Haskell dorm tests positive for reported rape victim’s DNA, forensic scientist testifies

Sweeping a Haskell Indian Nations University dormitory room for evidence of a rape, Lawrence Police Detective Randy Glidewell noticed a used condom just inside a full trash bag.

In light of the reported crime, which allegedly involved two male students raping a female 19-year-old student in the room, Glidewell snapped a picture and packaged the condom in an evidence container, to be tested later by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Glidewell testified about his findings on Monday during the second week of the criminal trial for one of the crime's two suspects, Galen Satoe. He also found 30 empty beer cans and a bed sheet with a small blood stain, he said.

On Tuesday, Stephanie Cline, a former forensic scientist with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, told jurors that the condom tested positive for the DNA of the woman who claims she was raped on Nov. 15, 2014, by both Satoe, 22, and his then-roommate Jared Wheeler, 21.

In addition, Cline said the woman's DNA was found on samples taken from the genitals of both Satoe and Wheeler. The bed sheet tested positive for two DNA profiles, she said; one belonged to Satoe, who owned the sheet, and the other was not of sufficient quality to watch with an identity, she said.



Though Cline said she detected DNA from the condom and swabs from the men, when asked by defense attorney Angela Keck she clarified that it was impossible to tell exactly how the DNA got there or what the source of the genetic material was.

The tests only detect DNA, Cline said; they cannot determine if the genetic material came from a bodily fluid or if sex was involved.

Later in the day prosecutors showed jurors a video of Lawrence Police Detective Jack Cross interviewing Satoe the morning after the incident in question.

Only a small portion of the interview was shown on Tuesday, but during the first few minutes Satoe admitted that he, Wheeler and the woman were all together and all undressed in the early-morning hours of Nov. 15, 2014.

"It's not like we meant to hurt her," Satoe said in the video, hands on his head.

"I don't know how it all started," he continued, snapping his fingers. "I just woke up. Her clothes was off, my clothes was off, his clothes was off."

In past trials, the defense has maintained that Satoe, Wheeler and the woman did have sex, but that the act was a consensual threesome rather than rape.

Judge Paula Martin called a recess for the day, cutting the video short, though more will be played in court on Wednesday.

Cline also said that she tested the underwear of both the woman and Wheeler and that neither had any seminal fluid on them. She didn't test any of Satoe's clothing because she said none was sent to her lab.

Earlier in the day Elaine Swisher, the Lawrence Memorial Hospital nurse who examined the woman after the reported incident, told jurors about the steps she followed in the hospital.

Swisher said she noticed bruises on the woman's neck, arms and thigh. She took pictures; however, due to an error, they did not develop properly.

The woman's genitals also showed signs of injury and there was blood near her cervix, Swisher said.

The finding of injuries, she said, are considered significant. She said most of the sexual assault victims she has examined did not have visible injuries.



Keck asked whether the bleeding she saw could have been caused by the examination itself. Swisher said she did not believe that would be the case.

Swisher also admitted, when asked by Keck, that she did not collect the woman's clothes at the time of the exam, even though the sexual assault kit she was administering directed her to do so.

Wheeler and Satoe were both arrested on Nov. 15, 2014, and released from jail later that same day after posting a $75,000 bond each. Both were expelled from the university.

Satoe is facing two felony counts of rape and a single felony count of aiding and abetting attempted rape. Wheeler pleaded no contest to a single felony count of aggravated battery last summer after his first and only criminal trial ended with a hung jury.

Wheeler was sentenced in November 2016 to 60 days, the maximum the judge could give him, and he is currently serving that time in the Douglas County Jail.

The jury in Satoe's first trial, which ended in August 2016, was also unable to reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Satoe's trial will continue Wednesday morning.

