Today's news

Body believed to be missing 18-year-old recovered from Douglas County Fishing Lake

Representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks continued searching on Monday for one of two teenagers who were thrown into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake on Saturday after a boat capsized.

Conrad Swanson . Enlarge photo.

Representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks continued searching on Monday for one of two teenagers who were thrown into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake on Saturday after a boat capsized.

By Staff Reports

February 22, 2017

Advertisement

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has recovered what it believes to be the body of an 18-year-old man who fell into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake and had been missing since Saturday.

Divers recovered the body at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is waiting for confirmation from the coroner’s office, but the body is believed to be Gardner resident Cameron Kirchner, who had been missing since his boat capsized at the lake around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Kirchner and a 17-year-old boy were in a boat that overturned for an unknown reason, according to the release. The 17-year-old resurfaced, but Kirchner did not. Neither the boy nor Kirchner is believed to have been wearing a life jacket. Monday afternoon divers recovered their boat from the bottom of the lake.

The sheriff’s office, along with several other agencies including the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, had been searching the water for Kirchner since Saturday night.

Douglas State Fishing Lake

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

The Floor Trader 785-841-3838

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services