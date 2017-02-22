Body believed to be missing 18-year-old recovered from Douglas County Fishing Lake

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has recovered what it believes to be the body of an 18-year-old man who fell into the Douglas County State Fishing Lake and had been missing since Saturday.

Divers recovered the body at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is waiting for confirmation from the coroner’s office, but the body is believed to be Gardner resident Cameron Kirchner, who had been missing since his boat capsized at the lake around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Kirchner and a 17-year-old boy were in a boat that overturned for an unknown reason, according to the release. The 17-year-old resurfaced, but Kirchner did not. Neither the boy nor Kirchner is believed to have been wearing a life jacket. Monday afternoon divers recovered their boat from the bottom of the lake.

The sheriff’s office, along with several other agencies including the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, had been searching the water for Kirchner since Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.