Affidavits: Assaults at homeless shelter prompted sex crime charges against 2 men

Two aggravated sexual battery cases pending in Douglas County District Court both stemmed from assaults reported at Lawrence’s homeless shelter.

The Journal-World requested from the court and received affidavits supporting arrests of the defendants in the two, separate cases: Brett L. Logan, 41, and Eric T. Santos, 27. Both men’s addresses are listed as transient in their court charges.

Logan was charged July 3 with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, and one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor, for crimes that allegedly occurred Jan. 17, according to the charging document. Each count involved a different person, both in their 30s, according to the charges.

According to the affidavit for Logan’s arrest:

Police were called about 10 p.m. Jan. 17 to the Lawrence Community Shelter, 3655 E. 25th St., where a woman told an officer she had been sitting on a mattress in the main room about an hour earlier, when a man she called “Brett” came over to her and groped her inner upper thigh, then got on top of her.

She told him multiple times to stop grabbing her and to get off of her. After the man got up, he left the area.

A second woman told the officer that she had gone outside to smoke a cigarette when “Brett” grabbed her coat, pulled her toward him, fondled her breasts, touched her inner thigh and made lewd comments.

Logan told another responding police officer that he did not touch either woman.

Logan initially was given a notice to appear in municipal court for battery, plus a temporary criminal trespass order from the shelter. Video footage of the incident was retrieved, and police filed the affidavit for his arrest on sexual battery charges.

Logan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Santos was charged July 3 with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, according to court documents. Santos is accused of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old victim while the victim was unconscious or physically powerless on June 30, according to the charging document.

According to the affidavit for Santos’ arrest:

Police were called about 12:15 a.m. June 30 to the shelter to investigate a sex crime report.

The victim told an officer he’d fallen asleep in his bed but was awoken by someone fondling his genitals, and that his belt had been unbuckled. He saw Santos, whose bed was 6 inches away from his, roll over in bed. The officer noted the victim was “obviously emotionally disturbed” and changed from calm to angry multiple times as he described the incident to police.

The victim said that two weeks earlier he’d been awakened by Santos lifting up his shirt and rubbing his belly.

Santos told an officer he had touched his bunk-mate “below the belt” but did not remember what happened. He said he’d been sleeping next to the victim about a month and sometimes reached over and touched his chest to “comfort” him because he snores. Santos said he did not remember touching the man’s genitals and thought he was touching his chest.

Santos pleaded not guilty, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20, according to court records.

Police prepare arrest affidavits to show probable cause for arresting a person suspected of a crime. The allegations in the documents have not been proved in court.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.