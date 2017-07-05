Transient Lawrence man charged with aggravated sexual battery

A Lawrence man has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, after allegedly attacking a person last week.

Eric T. Santos was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, according to court documents. Santos is accused of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old victim while the victim was unconscious or physically powerless, according to the charging document.

Police were called about 12:10 a.m. Friday to an unidentified address for a sex crime that had reportedly just occurred, according to a corresponding entry on the Lawrence Police Department call log.

Santos, 27, whose address is listed as Lawrence but transient, was booked into jail about 1 a.m. the same day, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office records.

Santos appeared in court Monday, and a judge set his bond at $15,000, according to court records. He remained in jail on Wednesday, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

