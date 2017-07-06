Lawrence man charged with sexually assaulting 2 people in January

A man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with sexually assaulting two people on the same day in January.

Brett L. Logan was charged Monday with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, and one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor, for alleged crimes on or about Jan. 17 of this year, according to court documents provided by the district attorney’s office. Each count involved a different person, both in their 30s, according to the charging document.

Charges stem from a battery that was reported to police as just having occurred about 10 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 3600 block of East 25th Street, according to the Lawrence police call cited in the court document.

Logan, 40, of Lawrence, was booked into jail Monday, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office records. The court charges list his address as transient.

During a court hearing for Logan on Thursday, Judge Paula Martin said Logan's bond was $7,500 and that he was ordered to have no contact with listed witnesses and to not return to the Lawrence Community Shelter, which is located at 3655 E. 25th St.

Logan, through his appointed attorney, requested that his bond be lowered because he could not pay it.

Martin denied the request. She said she read the affidavit leading to the charges and that the bond was appropriate, even low for the severity level of the alleged felony.

Logan's next court date is July 20.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.