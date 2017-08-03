Kansas unveils new ‘Real ID’ driver’s licenses, 3 years early

— Kansas has unveiled a new driver's license design meant to comply with federal identification requirements for airport security purposes.

The new licenses will contain either a gold circle with a white star cutout proving the holder is lawfully in the U.S. and that it is acceptable federal identification, or the words "not for federal ID."

The revamped licenses come three years before they are required.

Anyone seeking the "Real ID" credential must provide Social Security number documentation, and their birth certificate or valid U.S. passport. People without such documents can get the "not for federal ID" card, which will not be acceptable identification for boarding domestic flights or entering designated federal sites after Sept. 30, 2020. Those cards still will be valid as state identification or as a driver's licenses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.