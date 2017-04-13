Paul Davis exploring 2nd District congressional race

— Former Lawrence Rep. Paul Davis announced Thursday that he is exploring a potential bid for Kansas' 2nd District congressional seat in 2018.

Davis, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2014, losing narrowly to Republican Sam Brownback.

Incumbent Rep. Lynn Jenkins, a Topeka Republican, announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election after five terms in office. Two Republicans, including state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Vernon James Fields of Basehor, along with one Democrat, Kelly Don Standley of St. Paul, have already officially filed for the race.

"Serving Kansans as an elected official has been the greatest privilege and challenge of my career," Davis said in a prepared statement announcing his plans. "And while I have enjoyed spending more time with my family and working in the private sector, I know that public service is where I belong. I want to work on behalf of the people of Kansas – fighting for our shared values."

The 2nd District covers most of eastern Kansas outside the Kansas City metropolitan area. It includes the city of Lawrence as well as Topeka, Pittsburg, Leavenworth and Atchison.

The last Democrat to win the seat was Nancy Boyda, who was elected in 2006 by defeating seven-term incumbent Republican Jim Ryan. Boyda served only one term and was unseated in 2008 by Jenkins.

Davis, however, said he was encouraged by the results Tuesday of a special election in the 4th District of south-central Kansas, where Democrat James Thompson narrowly lost to Republican State Treasurer Ron Estes.

"There's an enormous amount of frustration among people right now," Davis said in a telephone interview. "I think you're seeing an electorate that is very motivated, not just Democrats but unaffiliated and moderate Republicans. Jim Thompson was running in what's a pretty hard district for a Democrat and almost pulled off an upset. I think that just shows that there's a lot of energy out there and a lot of frustration."

Republicans currently hold a 237-193 advantage in the U.S. House, with five seats currently vacant, including the Kansas 4th District seat, which will soon be filled by Estes.

Davis said he does not know whether he will receive support from the Democratic National Committee or the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the group that raises money for Democratic House candidates.

"I go into this not expecting any help," Davis said. "It's certainly nice when people do want to help, but I know that I've got to manage my own campaign and I don't go into it with any expectations."

Davis' official statement did not mention his stance on any specific issues, and it did not mention President Donald Trump by name. Instead, he alluded to what he sees as a general, widespread frustration with the federal government in Washington.

"These are tumultuous times in Washington and we need people who know how to get things done. Too many elected officials — on both sides of the aisle — have forgotten how to work together to move our country forward. And they’ve forgotten who they represent," the statement said.

Davis said he has not yet formed an official exploratory committee or named a campaign treasurer.

