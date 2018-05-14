Today's news

Lawrence City Commission to review mural proposed for public library

A team of local artists has proposed a mural for the southwest corner of the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

By Rochelle Valverde

May 14, 2018

The Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday will review a proposal to add a mural to the exterior of the Lawrence Public Library.

The mural project, led by artist team Womxn of Color, collected stories of historical and present-day women of color in Lawrence to create the mural design. Initially proposed for the library parking garage, the request is now for the mural to be painted on the southwest corner of the library, according to a city staff memo to the commission.

Because the city owns the library, the commission must provide permission for the review process to proceed, according to the memo. If permission is granted, the project will go to the Cultural Arts Commission and Historic Resources Commission for review, then return to the City Commission for final review.

The library’s board has indicated it is supportive of the mural, but city staff are recommending the commission return the issue to the board for further discussion in fairness to any group that may have an interest in painting a mural on the library. The memo states the initial mural placement does not require city funding, but the cost relating to any ongoing maintenance is unknown at this stage.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

