Lawrence resident, former tech exec Brian McClendon files for Kansas secretary of state

— Brian McClendon, a former vice president at Google and Uber, officially filed paperwork Monday to run for Kansas secretary of state.

McClendon, 54, was born and raised in Lawrence. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1982 and the University of Kansas in 1986 with a degree in electrical engineering and currently works at KU as a research professor in electrical engineering and computer science.

“After years of highly partisan mismanagement and legal distractions, we need a Secretary of State who is committed to helping every eligible Kansas citizen vote and to protecting our private information," he said in a statement released Monday.

This year's race will determine who succeeds Republican Kris Kobach in the secretary of state's office. Kobach is stepping down to run for governor.

McClendon is the first Democrat to officially file for the open seat. He is expected to face Sen. Marci Francisco, also of Lawrence, in the Democratic primary. She has formed a campaign committee but has not officially filed for the office.

The Republican primary is currently a three-way contest between House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab, of Olathe; Rep. Keith Esau, also of Olathe; and Craig McCullah, a former deputy assistant secretary of state in the office.

More information • Jan. 22 — Lawrence native Brian McClendon announces run for Kansas secretary of state

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.