Today's news

Former tech exec, Lawrence native Brian McClendon announces run for Kansas secretary of state

Brian McClendon talks with the Lawrence Journal-World on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the News Center. McClendon, a Lawrence native and University of Kansas graduate, was previously a vice president at Uber and Google, and co-founded Google Earth.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Brian McClendon talks with the Lawrence Journal-World on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the News Center. McClendon, a Lawrence native and University of Kansas graduate, was previously a vice president at Uber and Google, and co-founded Google Earth.

By Staff Report

January 22, 2018, 9:08 a.m. Updated January 22, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A former tech executive who grew up in Lawrence and currently works at the University of Kansas says he has filed to run for Kansas secretary of state in 2018.

Brian McClendon sent out a news release Monday morning and said he would run as a Democratic candidate in the 2018 election.

"From securing elections to protecting our private information, the role of Secretary of State has evolved to require an understanding of technical concerns," McClendon said in the release. "I believe my executive experience, combined with my technical background, makes me a qualified candidate.

"I hope to make the office a leader in efficiency, security and transparency. I've spent my whole career building ideas and companies, and I'd like to be a part of bringing innovation and new jobs to Kansas."

McClendon, 53, is a KU graduate who went on to become a vice president at Google and Uber and is perhaps best known as a co-founder of Google Earth. He moved back to Lawrence after leaving Uber in March 2017 and joined KU as a research professor in electrical engineering and computer science.

McClendon would be the second adult Democratic candidate in the race, joining state Sen. Marci Francisco, of Lawrence, who announced her campaign in December. A Lenexa high school student, 17-year-old Lucy Steyer, launched her campaign at the end of October.

McClendon's website lists former Lawrence mayor, state senator and longtime Kansas Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger as his campaign's treasurer.

Check back as this story develops.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill 2-for-1 Charbroiled Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail