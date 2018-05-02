Teens convicted in Lawrence armed robbery case

Two 19-year-old men now stand convicted in connection with a reported armed robbery that occurred when they were both 18. They join a young woman and a juvenile convicted in the same incident.

Alejandro N. Esparza and Austin J.T. Wilson, both of Lawrence, pleaded no contest Wednesday and were convicted of robbery, a felony, in Douglas County District Court, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to the district attorney.

Their sentencing is scheduled for June 15, she said.

The related robbery reportedly occurred Feb. 15 at 4101 W. 24th Place, the Legends Place Apartments.

Charges against Esparza and Wilson were filed in January of this year, and the two were arrested after a car stop in February. Both were originally charged with aggravated robbery, for allegedly stealing a watch, wallet and other items from a man while armed with a handgun, according to the charges.

Previously, in May 2017, Briana R. Helms of Lawrence — 19 at the time of the crime, now 20 — was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery involving a handgun in connection with the same incident, according to charges against her.

Helms pleaded no contest to and was convicted of robbery in February, and her sentencing is scheduled for May 21, Wright Kunard said.

A fourth person was charged as a juvenile in connection with the same incident, according to the DA’s office. Court records indicate he was charged in March 2017 and sentenced in November 2017.

