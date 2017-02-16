Two armed robberies reported in southwest Lawrence; three suspects in custody

Two armed robberies were reported Wednesday in southwest Lawrence, and three suspects are currently in custody, police say.

It was not immediately clear if the two robberies are connected.

The first robbery was reported at 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 24th Place, according to the Lawrence Police Department's activity logs. Four officers responded to the scene.

The address is southwest of the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Crossgate Drive.

The second robbery was reported at 9:24 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 24th Street, the logs say. Nineteen officers responded to the scene.

That address is southwest of the intersection of West 23rd Street and Naismith Drive.

Early Thursday morning three people were arrested in connection with Wednesday's second robbery, the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs indicate.

Kenda Jayni Benner, 21, of Lawrence, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of aggravated robbery, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery, the logs say. She was arrested at 1301 W. 24th St., which is where she lives.

More than two hours later the other two suspects were arrested at the same address.

Preston Jadrien Reece, 22, of Lawrence, and Leonte Joseph Mayhew, 21, of Caney, Kan., were both arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, the logs say. The counts of aggravated robbery also indicate the two men may have injured someone during the reported incidents.

Benner, Mayhew and Reece were booked into the Douglas County Jail, where they are currently being held without bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.

