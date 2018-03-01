Crews fighting grass fire south of Lawrence; roads closed near Wells Overlook Park

Fire crews were battling a grass fire Thursday afternoon south of Lawrence, near Wells Overlook Park.

The fire started as a controlled burn in the 1300 block of North 1100 Road and got out of control, according to emergency dispatchers. It was reported about 3:40 p.m.

Wakarusa Township Fire Department responded, and other crews were assisting.

Douglas County Emergency Management was called on to assist around 4 p.m., according to assistant director Jillian Rodrigue.

North 1000 and 1100 roads were closed between U.S. Highway 59 and East 1400 Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced around 4:30 p.m.

More information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.