Man connected to woman’s suspicious death arrested for alleged probation violations in 2016 Tinder case

Shane S. Allen walked into court for a probation violation hearing on Wednesday and left in handcuffs.

While Allen’s attorney argued he should remain free while his probation case played out, prosecutor Eve Kemple said Allen should be behind bars now.

“When Mr. Allen is using methamphetamine, quite frankly, he’s dangerous,” Kemple said. “I have very grave concerns for the safety of the community right now.”

The 32-year-old Lawrence man has been on probation since December 2016, when he was convicted in Douglas County District Court of felony aggravated battery. In that case, the victim, a University of Kansas student, told police she met Allen on Tinder and went to his trailer home, but then he held her against her will and repeatedly beat her for nearly a week — at times in a “crazed” state from what she believed was meth use — before finally taking her home.

A story published Tuesday by the Journal-World reported that Lawrence police are investigating the suspicious death of a Missouri woman who met Allen online and was visiting him at his trailer when she was mortally injured on April 29. Sabrina Frock, 27, of Brookfield, Mo., underwent surgery but never regained consciousness and died May 1 at the University of Kansas Hospital, her mother told the newspaper.

No one is in custody or has been charged with crimes in the death investigation.

A string of probation violation allegations against Allen was filed May 29.

Judge Sally Pokorny said she issued a warrant for Allen’s arrest in response to new probation allegations filed Wednesday — including that Allen had failed to complete ordered treatment and had been using drugs as recently as the previous day.

Allen surrendered himself to a deputy in the courtroom.

His bond was set at $20,000.

Allen’s next hearing in his probation case was scheduled for June 20.

Attorney Dakota Loomis did not represent Allen for his 2016 criminal case but said Allen retained him for Wednesday’s hearing.

Loomis emphasized that Allen appeared voluntarily in court, was working as a plumber in town and was in substance abuse treatment — with plans to increase his treatment visits from twice a week to daily, and to get into inpatient treatment in several weeks. Loomis had asked for Allen to remain out of custody so he could continue with his employment and treatment.

Kemple argued against that aggressively.

She said Allen had removed his drug monitoring patch and failed to follow through with the “very detailed” psychological evaluation and substance abuse treatment plan he received at his sentencing.

“That was such a huge part of this plea agreement,” Kemple said.

Kidnapping and several other charges against Allen were dropped when he pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated battery. Allen’s probation was in accordance with state sentencing guidelines for the crimes he was ultimately convicted of and his lack of serious criminal history.

Among special conditions of his probation was this order: “Delete all accounts, and do not engage in any type of online dating sites.”

With their death investigation still open, Lawrence police have not released names of Frock or any others connected with the investigation, or additional details. Police have confirmed they responded to a medical emergency about 1:10 a.m. April 29 in the trailer community at 3323 Iowa St., and that a 27-year-old woman died later after being flown to the hospital.

Frock’s mother, Denise Slaughter, also of Brookfield, attended Wednesday’s hearing with her husband.

Slaughter previously told the Journal-World her daughter had seen Allen, whom she met on meetme.com, once before. She said Frock had begun using methamphetamine and that she suspected Frock was using that and marijuana with Allen.

Frock left Brookfield to drive to Lawrence after getting off work late on a Wednesday night. A few days later, on Saturday, Slaughter got a brief call from her daughter saying that she was going to be staying another night, that she was OK, and that she loved her.

Early the following morning, Sunday, April 29, Slaughter was notified by law enforcement that her daughter was in a helicopter en route to the hospital. Slaughter said Frock had a severe head injury and underwent brain surgery but died the following Tuesday.

