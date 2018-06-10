Man who drove teens to strip at Lawrence club skips sentencing, whereabouts unknown

A man who was convicted of trying to sexually exploit two girls remains on the lam after skipping out on his recent sentencing hearing in Douglas County District Court.

Daelin T. Williams, 25, of Wichita, pleaded no contest and was convicted earlier this year of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies.

In the charges Williams was convicted of, prosecutors wrote some specifics about what he did on a day in late January 2017.

Williams drove one girl — then 17 — from Wichita to Lawrence, provided her a fake ID and “encouraged” her to strip at Allstars, an adult club at 913 N. Second St. in North Lawrence, according to the charges. He drove the other girl — also then 17 — from Topeka to Lawrence and encouraged her to strip at the same club.

Those acts were committed in an attempt to sexually exploit the girls, according to the charges.

After his conviction, Williams was required to register as a sex offender, which he did, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation online offender registry.

But he never showed up for his sentencing, which was supposed to be on April 27. Judge Peggy Kittel ordered a bench warrant for his arrest.

That warrant remained active as of Friday, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to the district attorney. The warrant is without bond; once he’s arrested, Williams will need to go before the judge first, Wright Kunard said.

Williams initially had a $50,000 cash or surety bond in the case but posted it and was released from jail less than a week after he was first arrested in April 2017.

At first, Williams was charged with three felonies: two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of interference with law enforcement for allegedly falsely reporting information a couple of days after the initial crimes. Under the plea agreement, the first two charges were changed to lower-level felonies and the third was dropped.

The Journal-World requested Williams' mugshot from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Friday but did not immediately receive a response as to whether it would be released.

Williams’ Kansas sex offender profile lists his address as Wichita as of March, but says he’s currently not in compliance with his offender registration requirements.

