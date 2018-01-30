Suspect in diamond theft captured, charged in Lawrence

A man accused of making off with several diamonds from a Lawrence jewelry store is now facing criminal charges.

The recent theft was reported at Hurst Diamonds, at 520 W. 23rd St., according to a Lawrence Police Department report.

Three gem stones — specifically a brilliant-cut diamond, a marquise-cut diamond and a moissanite — totaling just under $2,700 in value were reported stolen from the store on the afternoon of Jan. 18, according to the police report. The diamonds were valued at more than $1,000 apiece, while the moissanite was valued at about $300.

A fourth stone, listed as another brilliant-cut diamond, was reported stolen but recovered, according to the police report.

Police declined to say more about the incident, including how the suspected thief got the diamonds, Officer Drew Fennelly said, as police made an arrest and forwarded the case to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The business owner did not return a call from the Journal-World.

Joe Larry Hunter, 52, of Lawrence was arrested at his home the day after the theft, according to jail records.

He has been charged in Douglas County District Court with one count of felony-level theft for allegedly stealing “jewelry” from Hurst Diamonds, according to charges filed Jan. 22.

This is not the first time Hunter has been accused of theft.

Hunter has eight previous theft convictions in Douglas, Shawnee and Sedgwick counties since the 1990s, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He also has forgery and other financial crime convictions in multiple Kansas counties.

