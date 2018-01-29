Charges in shooting at Lawrence park: Teens allegedly set up drug deal to rob another teen, who was shot during incident

Criminal charges against two 18-year-olds allege they arranged a drug deal to rob another teen, who ended up being shot during the incident at an eastern Lawrence park.

Michael A. Hormell and Ardyn D. Pannell, both of Lawrence, were charged and made their first appearances in Douglas County District Court Monday, via video from the jail.

Both are charged in connection with a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Friday at Parnell Park, 901 E. 15th St. Hormell and Pannell were arrested later that evening.

The victim — who is 17, according to court documents — was flown to an area hospital with injuries that were initially considered life-threatening, though police said Monday he had been upgraded to stable condition.

Hormell is charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, all felonies; and one count of theft, a misdemeanor, according to charges listed in court by Judge James George.

George appointed attorney Jim Rumsey to represent Hormell and set his bond at $100,000. In asking for the high bond, prosecutors said Hormell’s criminal record ranges from theft to criminal trespassing. He has seven prior probation violations, and he also has a domestic battery case pending against him.

Other than asking for an attorney, Hormell did not address the court.

Pannell is charged with one count each of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, both felonies.

According to the charging document for Pannell, she was allegedly armed with a gun and took marijuana from the victim during a robbery, and also conspired to arrange a “drug transaction” to rob the victim. The similar charging document for Hormell was not yet publicly available Monday afternoon.

“Your honor, I made a very irresponsible action,” Pannell said, tearfully, when asked whether she had anything to say about her bond.

She said that she had a job, had been in contact with mental health services and had been attempting to get prescribed medications. She began to make another statement about allegations against her before the judge cut her off.

George appointed attorney Hatem Chahine to represent Pannell, and set her bond at $50,000.

“They’re both felonies, and they’re both serious,” George said of the charges.

