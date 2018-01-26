2 suspects arrested in shooting near eastern Lawrence park

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Friday afternoon in eastern Lawrence, police said on Twitter Friday night.

Ardyn D. Pannell and Michael A. Hormell, both 18, were booked into the Douglas County Jail Friday night, according to jail records. Hormell was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Pannell was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, the records show.

Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to 901 E. 15th St. regarding a reported disturbance with weapons, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Friday afternoon.

At the scene, Officer Drew Fennelly said police found a male victim between the ages of 17 and 20 who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was flown to a regional trauma center, Fennelly said.

An update on the victim’s condition was not available Friday night.

