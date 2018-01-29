Lawrence police: Parnell Park shooting victim’s condition upgraded to stable

The condition of a young man who was shot over the weekend in eastern Lawrence has been upgraded to stable, Lawrence police said Monday.

Lawrence police responded shortly after 5 p.m. Friday to Parnell Park, 901 E. 15th St., where they found a man — thought to be between 17 and 20 — with a gunshot wound. At that time his injuries were thought to be life-threatening, and he was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

As of last notice the victim was in stable condition, Officer Derrick Smith said Monday in an email.

Ardyn D. Pannell and Michael A. Hormell, both 18, were arrested later Friday evening in connection with the attack on suspicion of aggravated robbery, police said. Hormell also was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

As of Monday morning, both remained in jail but charges against them had not yet been filed, according to jail and court records.

