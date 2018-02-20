Motel 6 murder trial pushed back another three months

A jury trial for three men charged in the North Lawrence Motel 6 murder case has been pushed back nearly three months.

Resolving all three defendants’ cases could take longer if they end up having separate trials, as their defense attorneys have said they would seek.

On Tuesday Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny was scheduled to consider defense attorneys’ motions to sever the trial. However, the defendants requested that the trial be pushed back, along with the hearing to consider splitting it up.

Now, instead of beginning March 5, the two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin May 29.

Pokorny will consider motions to sever the trial on March 8, and, if warranted, schedule additional trials at that time, she said.

The defense still has a lot of discovery to review and is requesting additional DNA testing on bullet casings associated with the crime, attorney Forrest Lowry said. That testing was initially requested by the state, prosecutor Mark Simpson confirmed, but Lowry said he was concerned the KBI was “backlogged” and that results wouldn’t be received in time without pushing back the trial.

“We are interested in having that information before we proceed to trial,” Lowry said.

Each defendant answered “yes” to Pokorny when asked whether they agreed to push back the trial — beyond the 150-day speedy trial deadline — because it would be in their best interests.

Gunfire erupted about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 2017, among a group of nine men who’d been partying inside Room 308 of Motel 6, at 1130 N. Third St. in North Lawrence. The shooting killed 23-year-old Cameron Hooks of Lenexa and injured two others.

Charges and previous testimony allege that the three co-defendants and a fourth man — who hasn’t been publicly named or charged — suddenly got up from different locations in the room and committed the shootings while trying to rob other men they’d been hanging out with.

The defendants are Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., whose appointed attorney is Michael Clarke; Ramone Singleton, 23, of Kansas City, Kan., whose appointed attorney is Lowry; and Shawn K. Smith, 19, of Kansas City, Mo., whose attorney is Gary Long.

Each is charged with one count of murder, for allegedly killing Hooks in the commission of a dangerous felony, armed robbery; one count of aggravated battery; one count of aggravated assault; and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. They have pleaded not guilty and remain jailed on $1 million bond.

Also on March 8, the judge is expected to consider a motion by Clarke to suppress previous statements made by Carvin. Carvin — also was shot during the incident — was treated at a hospital before being jailed.

