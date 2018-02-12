City’s monthly arts and culture meeting to change time and location

The city's early-morning meeting to discuss local arts and culture will now have a new time and location.

The informal monthly meeting, Coffee & Culture, will now be in the afternoon and will be known as Culture Chat, according to a city news release. The meeting is for anyone interested in learning about or sharing thoughts on arts and culture in Lawrence, according to the city's website.

Culture Chat will take place on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Lawrence Beer Company, 826 Pennsylvania St., according to the release. The chat will be in the beer company's meeting room and attendees are responsible for their own snacks and beverages. The release notes that soft drinks are also available and that the kitchen opens at 5 p.m.

The first Culture Chat will be Feb. 27.

The Feb. 13 Coffee & Culture meeting has been canceled.

For more information, residents can contact Director of Communications and Creative Resources Porter Arneill at 832-3402 or parneill@lawrenceks.org. The city's Cultural Plan is available on the city's website.

