Sheriff’s report: Other driver crossed center line in crash that killed Lawrence man, 42

The other driver crossed the center line of a county road, resulting in the two-car crash that recently killed a Lawrence man, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office accident report.

The report, dated Friday, was requested and received by the Journal-World on Monday, though the sheriff’s investigation remains open and the initial report may be amended later.

An SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Eric Hutchinson, 42, in Hutchinson’s lane of travel, according to the report.

However, the report doesn’t include information about why.

“Any or all events immediately prior to the collision are unknown at this time,” the report narrative said.

Sgt. Kristen Channel, of the sheriff’s office, said Monday that no citations had been issued at this point. She said no decisions about possible citations or charges would be made until pending test results are in and the sheriff’s office has completed its investigation.

The report indicates that there are alcohol and drug tests pending for both drivers.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of North 1000 Road. The location is just east of Wells Overlook Park.

Hutchinson had been driving a Mazda 3 westbound when his vehicle collided head-on with a GMC Jimmy SUV driven by 48-year-old Kristina Hurt, of Eudora. The crash caused Hutchinson’s vehicle to catch fire, which also sparked a grass fire that burned approximately 200 acres.

Hurt suffered serious injuries and was flown to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan., Channel said following the wreck.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Hutchinson left behind a wife and a daughter in Lawrence, according to his obituary.

He graduated from Salina Central High School and Kansas State University, and went on to receive advanced degrees from the University of Vermont and Emporia State University, according to his obituary. He had been working for several years at Symplr, a software company in Overland Park.

