5 arrested after blood dripping from trunk tipped Douglas County authorities to dead deer

In the second such incident in recent weeks, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted blood dripping from the trunk of a car and discovered dead deer inside.

About 10 p.m. Saturday in Douglas County, a deputy stopped to assist people in a car parked on the side of the road with hazard lights on, according to a post on the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Game Wardens Facebook page. The deputy called in the county game warden.

Two deer were in the trunk, plus a loaded .22 caliber rifle and a spotlight inside the car, the post said. Five occupants in the car were booked into the jail on suspicion of multiple charges related to poaching the deer.

All five are Kansas City, Kan., residents between 25 and 41 years old, according to jail records.

In late March, officials found a “freshly killed” deer in the trunk and a rifle in the passenger compartment of a car after a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 10.

Related misdemeanor charges were filed Monday in Douglas County District Court against Mi Long, 37, of Kansas City, Kan. Long was charged with hunting out of season, taking wildlife by illegal means, hunting from a motor vehicle and failing to tag the animal, according to the complaint prepared by wildlife authorities.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.