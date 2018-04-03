KU Provost Neeli Bendapudi named as president of the University of Louisville

University of Kansas Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Neeli Bendapudi has been named president of the University of Louisville, KU announced Tuesday.

She is scheduled to begin her new role in May.

Bendapudi has been with KU for the past seven years, in the role of business dean most recently before being named as KU provost.



KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said we would name an interim provost in the coming days.

According to a story in the Louisville Courier Journal Tuesday afternoon, Bendapudi will be the first female president at the public university in Kentucky and will succeed James Ramsey. The Courier Journal says Ramsey was forced to resign as president in July 2016 "after he came under attack because of his lucrative compensation, secretive operating style and a series of scandals."

Bendapudi, 54, was born and raised on the coast of South India, in the city of Vizag, state of Andhra Pradesh. She received her undergraduate and master’s degrees there before coming to KU, where she completed her doctorate in 1994. Bendapudi then worked as an assistant professor of marketing at Texas A&M; and as a professor at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. She has also consulted for companies including Procter and Gamble, Deloitte and Touche and Cessna.

As dean of business at KU, Bendapudi was instrumental in raising private dollars to build KU’s $70.5 million new school of business building, Capitol Federal Hall.

