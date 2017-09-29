Local veteran featured in Ken Burns ‘Vietnam’ documentary to participate in screening, talk Monday

John Musgrave, a local Vietnam War veteran and participant in Ken Burns’ new documentary on the conflict, will speak at a screening of the film Monday at Liberty Hall.

Musgrave’s experiences as a Marine serving in Vietnam are featured prominently in Burns’ 18-hour series “The Vietnam War.” The documentary,” co-directed by Lynn Novick, ended its 10-part run earlier this week, but will begin re-airing on Kansas City PBS station KCPT at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



After screening select clips featuring his story, Musgrave, who resides in Baldwin City, will engage in a discussion about “his service, reactions to the war in Lawrence and the legacy of the Vietnam War,” according to the event description.

KCPT will host the event co-sponsored by the Lawrence Public Library, University of Kansas Libraries, KU’s Dole Institute of Politics and the Watkins Museum of History.

The program, titled “What it Means to Be a Patriot: The Vietnam War with John Musgrave,” starts at 7 p.m. Monday at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St. It is free and open to the public with RSVP.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com, then search for “What it Means to Be a Patriot: The Vietnam War with John Musgrave."

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.