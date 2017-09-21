Man shot Wednesday night in northern Lawrence; 3 people detained following chase

A shooting in northern Lawrence Wednesday night injured one man and led to a highway pursuit of a vehicle seen in the area.

Lawrence police were called to the 100 block of North Michigan Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after callers reported hearing multiple rounds of gunshots in the area, according to a police department statement sent to the Journal-World Thursday morning.

At the scene, officers found a man with an "apparent gunshot wound," police said. A ground ambulance took the man to a Topeka hospital, and he was reported to be in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to police.

One of the callers described a red vehicle leaving the area of the shooting "at a high rate of speed," and within minutes, an officer located a vehicle matching the description near Sixth and Kentucky streets, police said. When the officer went to investigate the vehicle, the vehicle fled and officers pursued it over the Kansas River bridge, through North Lawrence and then east on U.S. Highway 24.

The pursuit ended in Leavenworth County and police detained three people, according to the statement. The three were brought back to Lawrence for interviews and no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the incident is an ongoing investigation and no additional information would be provided.

