Douglas County man pleads guilty to raping two children over a period of years

A Baldwin City man pleaded guilty Friday to raping two children over a period of years; one child was 8 when the crimes began, the other was 14.

Edwin E. Wasson, 54, was arrested and charged in late May.

Wasson pleaded guilty Friday in Douglas County District Court to two counts of rape.

According to the charges, he raped the first victim between 2002 and 2008, when the child was 8 to 14 years old. According to the charges, he raped the second victim between 2013 and 2015, when the child was ages 14 to 16.

Both victims were overcome by force or fear, according to the charges.

In confirming Wasson’s guilty plea, his attorney, Forrest Lowry, said, “he did have sexual intercourse with the two victims,” who were unable to give consent, on the dates accused.

Wasson will be required to register immediately as a sex offender and to remain registered for the rest of his life, Judge Kay Huff told him.

Wasson initially faced more sex crime counts in the case, but other charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

In a plea agreement summarized in court, the prosecution and defense requested a sentence of 24 and a half years in prison for Wasson, or 12 years on each count to run consecutively. That is on the low end of sentencing guidelines based on the severity of the crime and Wasson’s lack of other criminal history, attorneys said.

Huff will decide Wasson’s punishment next month. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Wasson remains jailed on $125,000 bond.

The victims are now 23 and 17.

At the time of Wasson’s arrest, Baldwin City police chief Greg Neis told the Journal-World that the girls were known to the assailant and that police did not believe other victims were involved.

