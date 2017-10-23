2 suspects in weekend KU dorm rape case released from jail; DA requests further investigation

Two University of Kansas students arrested on suspicion of rape over the weekend were released from jail, without criminal charges being filed.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office did not file charges against either man on Monday and has requested additional investigation from law enforcement, Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to DA Charles Branson, said in an email.

The two men, both KU students, were jailed Saturday after a female KU student reported that two acquaintances sexually assaulted her in her dorm room at Downs Hall, 1517 W. 18th St., according to KU police. KU police said the alleged sexual assaults occurred at different times early Saturday morning.

“The suspects were interviewed and after an investigation of the incidents, they were taken to the Douglas County Jail,” KU police said in a news release issued Sunday.

The men are both 19, according to jail records. Jail records listed one man’s address as GSP Hall on the KU campus and the other as being from Evansville, Ind.

The men were released from the jail shortly after noon Monday, said Sgt. Kristen Channel of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Located in KU's Central District redevelopment, Downs Hall is the university's newest residence hall and features suite-style living quarters.

