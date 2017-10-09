Affidavit: Argument over ‘a girl and money’ preceded stabbing on 14th Street in Lawrence

A man who was stabbed at his apartment on 14th Street told police he had planned to brawl with the alleged assailant over “a girl and money.”

But after taking off his chain and putting up his fists, the victim took a blow to his abdomen and realized that he had been not punched but stabbed.

The victim’s description of the attack is outlined in the arrest affidavit for Vantino F. Peaches, 30, of Lawrence. An arrest affidavit is a document prepared by police to show probable cause for an arrest; allegations in the affidavit still must be proved in a court of law. The Journal-World requested and recently received the document from Douglas County District Court, where Peaches has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, a felony, in the stabbing.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 100 block of West 14th Street. The victim, a 30-year-old Lawrence man, was flown to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

Peaches was arrested Sept. 14 and remained jailed this week on $40,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

According to the allegations in the affidavit:

The victim told police he had known Peaches for a while but that they had a falling-out after Peaches supposedly “hung out” with a girl the victim previously dated. The victim also found money missing from his apartment and believed Peaches, who he had seen around the neighborhood, stole it.

The victim sent Peaches a threatening Facebook message about the money, which Peaches denied taking. During the ensuing message exchange, Peaches told the victim he was “strapped” and looking to fight, and the victim told Peaches he was going to “rearrange” his face.

Peaches was eager for a fight when he came to the victim’s home Sept. 6, so the victim agreed.

The victim told police he went outside and put up his fists, then went back inside to put down his necklace, and as he was coming back out the door Peaches stabbed him.

The victim said Peaches “did not twist the knife,” and that he couldn’t see the handle but saw that the blade was about 6 inches long.

The victim used a pair of pants to apply pressure to the wound and called 911, and Peaches fled.

On Sept. 14, a Lawrence police officer saw a man matching Peaches’ description riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Vermont Street and stopped him, according to the affidavit.

The man gave the officer a false name and date of birth but was eventually confirmed to be Peaches based on three distinct tattoos, and the officer arrested him, according to the affidavit.

In addition to aggravated battery, Peaches is charged with interfering with law enforcement by reporting false information, also a felony.

Peaches’ appointed attorney, Forrest Lowry, did not immediately return messages from the Journal-World seeking comment on Monday.

