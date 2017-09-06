Man flown to hospital after stabbing; Lawrence police looking for suspect

A man was flown to an area hospital by helicopter after reportedly being stabbed Wednesday afternoon in central Lawrence.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to 121 W. 14th St., where a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed was outside, said Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department.

The man’s injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, Fennelly said. Fennelly said the man had at least one stab wound but did not provide additional details about his injuries.

The air ambulance that transported the victim landed in a grassy area at nearby Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, at 1400 Massachusetts St., and took off again shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to a police news release.

Police were still looking for the suspect late Wednesday afternoon, according to the release. Police said in the release there was no known threat to the general public related to the incident.



Fennelly said it was not immediately clear where the stabbing occurred but that the victim was in the parking lot in front of the small, one-story apartment building when police arrived. Fennelly said it also wasn’t immediately clear whether the victim lived in that building.

Check back as more information becomes available.

