Suspect charged in 14th Street stabbing, held on $40,000 bond

The suspect in the 14th Street midafternoon stabbing has been charged with aggravated battery and interfering with law enforcement, with his bond set at $40,000.

Vantino F. Peaches, 30, of Lawrence, was arrested late Thursday in connection with a stabbing reported Sept. 6 at 121 W. 14th St., police said.

On Friday he appeared in Douglas County District Court, where his bond was set at $40,000, according to court records. He is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of interfering with law enforcement by reporting false information, both felonies, according to charges filed in court.

The charges stem from two Lawrence police incidents, the Sept. 6 stabbing and a Thursday night pedestrian check near Ninth and Vermont streets, where Peaches was arrested, according to the police activity log. Police said Peaches also had warrants for failing to appear in other court cases.

The stabbing victim, a 30-year-old man, was flown to a Kansas City area hospital. Police said he and the suspect knew each other.



On Monday, Peaches remained in the Douglas County jail, according to jail records.

His next court appearance in the stabbing case was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Journal-World requested Peaches' mugshot from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office but as of Monday had not received a response on whether it would be released.

