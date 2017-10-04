3rd suspect in Motel 6 murder case arrives in town to face formal charges; bond set at $1 million

A third suspect in last month’s fatal shooting at a North Lawrence motel has arrived in Lawrence and made his first appearance in court.

Ramone Singleton, 22, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Sept. 27 in Kansas City, Mo. He was booked into the Douglas County jail Tuesday, according to jail records, and appeared via video in Douglas County District Court on Wednesday.

Judge James George set Singleton’s bond at $1 million.

Singleton said he thought his bond should be lower, but the judge denied that request.

“With regards to the charges, they’re serious,” George said. “I think the bond is reasonable as it stands.”

Singleton is now the third man to be charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. Two other people were shot in the incident but survived.

Singleton is charged with one count of first-degree murder for killing Hooks during the commission or attempted commission of a “dangerous felony,” specifically armed robbery; two counts of aggravated battery for causing great bodily harm to two other victims; and one count of aggravated assault against a fourth victim, according to the charges read in court.

Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., and Shawn K. Smith, 19, of Kansas City, Mo., have been charged with the same crimes.

At Singleton’s hearing Wednesday, when asked whether he’d had a court-appointed attorney in Douglas County, Singleton replied, “No, never been arrested.”

The judge appointed Forrest Lowry to represent Singleton and set his next hearing for Oct. 11.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.