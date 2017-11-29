Headquarters Inc. executive director resigns; no replacement announced yet

Headquarters Inc. on Wednesday announced the resignation of executive director Andy Brown, effective Dec. 1.

Brown, who has led the Lawrence-based nonprofit since 2014, is leaving his post to begin a new appointment with the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services as a prevention program manager.

Under his leadership, Headquarters has “shifted to a statewide focus for suicide prevention in Kansas,” Wednesday’s announcement read. Other accomplishments mentioned in Headquarters’ news release include establishing the Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center and successfully reinstating 24/7 operations of the Headquarters counseling center.

Headquarters has yet to appoint a new executive director. Its board of directors is expected to evaluate plans for the position in 2018.

The board, under president Scott Criqui, has established a transition team to help with daily operations in the interim period, the news release said.

