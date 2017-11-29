Headquarters Inc. executive director resigns; no replacement announced yet

Headquarters Inc. on Wednesday announced the resignation of executive director Andy Brown, effective Dec. 1.
Brown, who has led the Lawrence-based nonprofit since 2014, is leaving his post to begin a new appointment with the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services as a prevention program manager.
Under his leadership, Headquarters has “shifted to a statewide focus for suicide prevention in Kansas,” Wednesday’s announcement read. Other accomplishments mentioned in Headquarters’ news release include establishing the Kansas Suicide Prevention Resource Center and successfully reinstating 24/7 operations of the Headquarters counseling center.
Headquarters has yet to appoint a new executive director. Its board of directors is expected to evaluate plans for the position in 2018.
The board, under president Scott Criqui, has established a transition team to help with daily operations in the interim period, the news release said.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment