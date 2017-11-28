Jury convicts man of sexual battery stemming from incident at KU dorm

A Douglas County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of one misdemeanor count of sexual battery stemming from an incident at a University of Kansas dorm in September 2016.

Hanbit Chang, then 19, was charged in March of this year after a female friend of his, also 19, said he touched her sexually without her consent after the two had attended a party together. The incident occurred in Chang's room in Oliver Hall, where the two had gone to sleep. The woman, who was visiting from out of town, said Chang touched her underneath her clothes as she drifted in and out of sleep.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering its verdict.

Chang's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Check back as this story develops.

