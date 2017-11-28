Today's news

Jury convicts man of sexual battery stemming from incident at KU dorm

By Staff Report

November 28, 2017

A Douglas County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of one misdemeanor count of sexual battery stemming from an incident at a University of Kansas dorm in September 2016.

Hanbit Chang, then 19, was charged in March of this year after a female friend of his, also 19, said he touched her sexually without her consent after the two had attended a party together. The incident occurred in Chang's room in Oliver Hall, where the two had gone to sleep. The woman, who was visiting from out of town, said Chang touched her underneath her clothes as she drifted in and out of sleep.

Hanbit J. Chang

Photo provided by Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Hanbit J. Chang

The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering its verdict.

Chang's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

