Affidavit: KU student sexually battered his friend as she slept in his dorm room

When a University of Kansas student asked a woman through Snapchat if they could have sex, she told police the answer was no.

The woman was in town visiting the student, Hanbit Chang, and she spent the night in his dormitory room at Oliver Hall, 1815 Naismith Drive, according to a recently released affidavit in the case. Later that same night she awoke to Chang fondling her, she told police.

Chang, 19, now faces one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, which was filed against him in Douglas County District Court on March 6.

A probable cause affidavit is a document filed by police explaining the basis for an arrest. Allegations in an affidavit must still be proved in court.

The woman told police that she and Chang went to a party at Ellsworth Hall, 1734 Engel Road, on Sept. 3, 2016. Then they returned to Chang's room in Oliver Hall.

"She was not intoxicated by this point, but had planned on sleeping in Chang's roommate's bed," the affidavit says. Chang insisted that she could sleep in his bed," and he would sleep in his roommate's bed, according to the affidavit.

Later, the woman, who was 19 at the time, said she woke up to Chang touching her underneath her shirt, she told police.

"He was saying her name, trying to wake her up," the affidavit says.

The woman told police she was scared, so she pretended to be asleep, hoping Chang would stop, according to the affidavit, but then he put his hand in her sweatpants.

The woman told police that she turned and was able to block Chang's advances, and he gave up. She then fled the room.

The woman told several mutual friends about the incident, the affidavit says, and in a message with one of those mutual friends, Chang admitted he felt guilty about what had happened.

"I (expletive) up, and I know it. I will never know the pain that (the woman) felt, and I will always hate myself for this," the message reads in the affidavit.

The woman reported the incident to the University of Kansas' Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access, the affidavit says. The IOA is responsible for investigating instances of reported sexual assault at the university.

When asked about the reported sex crime, Chang told one IOA investigator he was "drunk enough not to make the right decision," the affidavit says.

The IOA determined enough evidence existed to discipline Chang, the affidavit says.

The nature of that discipline is unclear, however, as is the timeline of the report and subsequent investigation.

Chang is still listed as a student in KU's online directory.

Representatives from KU declined to comment Tuesday.

The Journal-World previously reported that KU's Office of Public Safety received the report on Jan. 3 and the affidavit indicates investigating officers interviewed the woman that same day.

Attempts to contact representatives of the KU Public Safety Office for more information were unsuccessful.

On April 19, Chang pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge filed against him. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail the next day and released on bond.

Chang is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, when a date will be set for his criminal trial.

